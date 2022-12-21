The Titans have signed QB Joshua Dobbs off the Lions practice squad

According to his agent, Lions practice squad quarterback Joshua Dobbs has signed with the Tennessee Titans to that team’s active roster. Mike McCartney tweeted out congratulations to Dobbs on the signing on Wednesday morning.

Dobbs wasn’t in Detroit for long. He signed with the practice squad on December 5th, following Tim Boyle’s departure to Chicago’s active roster. He was elevated for the Week 15 matchup against the Jets but did not play.

Because he was signed to the Titans active roster, Dobbs must remain in Tennessee for at least the next three weeks.

The move leaves the Lions with just two quarterbacks: Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld. Expect another practice squad quarterback to be added as soon as today

