Titans sign WR DeAndre Hopkins to two-year deal as Bills miss out

The Tennessee Titans put any thought of DeAndre Hopkins signing with the Buffalo Bills to bed.

According to Titans Wire, Hopkins has signed a two-year, $26 million deal in Tennessee. Buffalo had long been connected to the All-Pro free agent, but now they move forward without him.

Hopkins started this offseason on the Arizona Cardinals roster and trade speculation consistently connected the Bills to him. However, the Cards cut Hopkins as they were unable to find a trade partner.

At one point, the Bills were the favorite to sign Hopkins.

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane touted Hopkins’ talent this offseason, but reports indicated that the player would not take a discount to sign with a team considered a “contender.” Hopkins reportedly wanted to still be paid like a No. 1 receiver and Buffalo was said to only be interested on a cheaper deal.

Without Hopkins, Gabe Davis is now solidified as the Bills’ starting receiver across from Stefon Diggs in 2023. Davis had a career-high 48 catches for 836 yards last season.

Hopkins only played in nine games last year and notched 64 catches for 717 yards. Hopkins is a three-time All-Pro honoree.

