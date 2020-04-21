The Titans are bringing cornerback Tye Smith back for another season.

The team announced that Smith has agreed to a one-year deal on Tuesday. No financial terms have been disclosed.

Smith opened his career as a 2015 fifth-round pick by the Seahawks and joined the Titans in 2017. He had 26 tackles, two forced fumbles and a blocked field goal return for a touchdown in the regular season before adding three tackles in three playoff outings.

The Titans parted ways with Logan Ryan earlier in the offseason, but brought back Chris Milton and still have Adoree' Jackson, Malcolm Butler, Kareem Orr and Kenneth Durden at cornerback.

Titans re-sign Tye Smith originally appeared on Pro Football Talk