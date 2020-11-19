Titans sign Trevor Daniel to 53-man roster

The Titans called punter Trevor Daniel up from the practice squad on a temporary basis for their Week 10 game against the Colts and things didn’t go all that well for him.

Daniel shanked one punt for 17 yards to set up a short field that the Colts used for a touchdown and had his next one blocked for a touchdown that helped propel the Colts to a 34-17 win. Neither of those developments have gotten in the way of Daniel continuing to hold the punting job.

The Titans announced on Thursday that they have signed Daniel off of the practice squad. He averaged 43.7 yards per punt over 18 games with the Texans in 2018 and 2019.

They also announced that they signed Ryan Allen to the practice squad. He was released earlier this week and handled the punting in Week 9.

