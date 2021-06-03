Titans sign Trevon Coley

The Titans defensive line group got a little bigger on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Trevon Coley’s agents announced on Twitter that their client has agreed to a contract in Tennessee. The terms of the deal were not announced.

Coley was undrafted out of Florida Atlantic in 2016 and spent time with Baltimore and Washington before making his regular season debut with the Browns in 2017. He started 29 of 31 games he played in two seasons with Cleveland, played seven games for the Colts in 2019, and six games for the Cardinals last year.

Coley has 100 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries over his entire career.

