Titans sign Trevis Gipson, put Kyle Philips on IR

The Titans added a veteran edge rusher to the roster on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of Trevis Gipson. They also brought back offensive lineman Corey Levin after releasing him on Tuesday, placed wide receiver Kyle Philips on injured reserve and released offensive lineman Justin Murray.

Gipson was waived by the Bears earlier this week. The 2020 fifth-round pick had 75 tackles, 10 sacks, five forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 40 games for Chicago.

Levin was a 2017 sixth-round pick by the Titans and he's played 45 games for the team.

Phillips will be eligible to return after missing four games. DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore, Colton Dowell, and Kearis Jackson are the remaining receivers on the 53-man roster.