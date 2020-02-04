Titans sign tight end Cole Herdman

The Tennessee Titans signed tight end Cole Herdman on Monday.

Herdman was an undrafted free agent signing of the Baltimore Ravens out of Purdue last season. Herdman caught four passes for 24 yards in four preseason games for Baltimore before being released at the end of training camp.

Herdman would spend time on the practice squads of both the Ravens and Detroit Lions during the season. He provides some additional depth at the position for Tennessee as they head into the offseason. He joins Delanie Walker, Jonnu Smith as tight ends under contract for next year. Anthony Firkser is also likely to return as an exclusive rights free agent.

Walker could theoretically be a salary cap casualty that could eventually serve as a blow to the depth at the position this offseason as well.