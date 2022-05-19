The Titans have taken care of another one of their 2022 draftees.

Tennessee announced on Thursday that the club has agreed to terms with third-round pick Nicholas Petit-Frere.

Petit-Frere, an offensive lineman, was the 69th overall selection in this year’s draft. He was a three-year starter at Ohio State, appearing in 35 games with 20 starts. He was the Buckeyes’ starting left tackle in 2021.

The Titans have now reached agreements with six of their nine 2022 draft picks, including first-round pick receiver Treylon Burks. The club has yet to sign second-round corner Roger McCreary, third-round quarterback Malik Willis, and fourth-round tight end Chig Okonkwo.

Titans sign third-round pick Nicholas Petit-Frere originally appeared on Pro Football Talk