Titans sign Terry Godwin, waive Juwan Green

Tennessee Titans fans have been waiting for the team to make a move at the wide receiver position this offseason, and while the team did make one on Thursday, it wasn’t the splash move fans are hoping for.

The team announced it has swapped out wide receivers, signing Terry Godwin and waiving wideout Juwan Green, who was signed earlier this offseason after a successful workout.

A former seventh-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2019, Godwin hasn’t played in a game since the 2020 season, when he appeared in three for the Jacksonville Jaguars and caught three passes for 32 yards.

Godwin also returned two kicks that year and played 12 snaps in total on special teams.

Just like Green, Godwin is a major longshot to make the initial 53-man roster out of training camp, even with Tennessee’s uncertain situation at the position. The best he can hope for is a spot on the practice squad.

