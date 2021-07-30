Titans sign Spencer Pulley, Patrick Morris

The Titans added two centers to their offensive line group on Friday.

The team announced the signings of Spencer Pulley and Patrick Morris. They also announced that they have waived Elijah Nkansah with an injury designation.

Pulley signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and started all 16 regular season games they played during the 2017 season. He was claimed off of waivers by the Giants in September 2018 and started 10 of the 17 games he played for the NFC East team over two seasons, but did not see any game action last season.

Morris appeared in three games for the Broncos over the last two seasons.

The Titans put Aaron Brewer on the non-football injury list at the start of camp. Ben Jones and Daniel Munyer are the other centers in Tennessee.

