Titans sign second-rounder T'Vondre Sweat

The Titans have their entire draft class under contract.

Second-round defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat was the only unsigned player, but the Titans announced on Tuesday afternoon that he has signed his four-year rookie deal. He joined first-round tackle JC Latham, fourth-round linebacker Cedric Gray, fifth-round cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr., sixth-round receiver Jha'Quan Jackson, seventh-round linebacker James Williams, and seventh-round linebacker Jaylen Harrell in this year's group.

Sweat had 45 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks for Texas last season. He won the Outland Award as the country's best interior lineman.

The Titans took Sweat despite a DUI in Austin shortly before the draft and they'll be hoping he can remain out of trouble off the field as he works to find a role on the defense in Nashville.