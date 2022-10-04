The Titans have added one of their practice squad players to the 53-man roster.

Tennessee announced defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu has been signed.

Okuayinonu signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in the spring out of Maryland.

As a corresponding move, Tennessee waived outside linebacker Wyatt Ray. He signed with the club late last month and appeared in the Week Three victory over Las Vegas. He played 18 defensive snaps.

The Titans also signed defensive back Shyheim Carter and running back Julius Chestnut to the practice squad. Tennessee released offensive lineman Christian DiLauro from the practice squad.

Titans sign Sam Okuayinonu to 53-man roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk