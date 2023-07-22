Titans sign rookie QB Will Levis to 4-year contract

The Tennessee Titans report for training camp in just a week but they will have quarterback Will Levis under contract. According to NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the Titans have reached an agreement with second-round pick, Will Levis.

Levis fell to the second round and despite already having Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis on the roster, the former Kentucky star was too talented to pass up.

Unfortunately, offseason workouts and minicamps haven’t been great for Levis and reports have been he’s been outplayed by Willis. The Titans took Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. Despite Levis’ struggles, he is almost a lock to make the final roster, and Willis could find himself released.

Titans reached agreement on the standard rookie four-year contract with second-round pick Will Levis. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2023

