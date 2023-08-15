Titans sign RB Jacques Patrick

The Titans are a little banged up at running back, so they added a healthy player to the backfield on Monday.

The team announced the signing of Jacques Patrick. Defensive back Chris Jackson was waived in a corresponding move.

Patrick played in the XFL earlier this year and finished second in the league with 443 rushing yards. He spent time with the Broncos this offseason and spent last summer with the Bengals. His only NFL regular season experience came in two 2021 games with the 49ers. He ran twice for 12 yards in those appearances.

Hassan Haskins and Jonathan Ward did not practice for the Titans on Monday. Derrick Henry, Tyjae Spears, and Julius Chestnut are also on the roster.