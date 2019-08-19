Titans sign Quart’e Sapp, waive Nigel Harris

The Titans made a change to their linebacking corps on Monday.

The team announced the signing of Quart’e Sapp. Nigel Harris was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Sapp tried out for the Titans at their rookie minicamp after going undrafted earlier this year, but did not land a job. He left Tennessee with a year of eligibility remaining despite making only nine starts for the Volunteers over the last two seasons.

Sapp had 111 tackles and four tackles for loss during his time in college.

Harris appeared in two games for the Titans last season and he played eight games in 2017 while shuffling between the Chargers, Giants and Buccaneers.