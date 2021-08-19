Titans re-sign Paul Adams, place Brent Qvale on IR

The Titans have made a pair of moves along their offensive line.

Tennessee announced on Thursday that the team has re-signed lineman Paul Adams and placed Brent Qvale on injured reserve.

Adams had just been waived by the Titans on Tuesday. He played 17 offensive snaps in Tennessee’s preseason matchup with Atlanta last week. He initially signed with Tennessee’s practice squad last year but has also spent time with Cleveland and Washington.

Qvale signed with the Titans earlier this month. He originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and appeared in 63 games with 15 starts for the Jets from 2015-2019. He was with Houston in 2020, appearing in 14 games with three starts. He played 29 snaps in Tennessee’s preseason opener last week.

