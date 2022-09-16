Titans sign OLB Gerri Green to practice squad

The Tennessee Titans made an addition to their practice squad on Friday, signing outside linebacker Gerri Green.

A former sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, Green has never played in a regular season game in his career. He has bounced around on the practice squads of the Colts, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders.

He spent most of the offseason with the Raiders, appearing in training camp and the preseason. He was released following the second exhibition contest.

Green takes the practice squad spot of 2022 undrafted free agent and outside linebacker David Anenih, who was poached off Tennessee’s practice squad by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Titans are currently carrying four outside linebackers on their active roster in the wake of Harold Landry’s season-ending injury, with Bud Dupree, Rashad Weaver, Ola Adeniyi and Derrek Tuszka.

Adeniyi is dealing with a neck injury suffered in Week 1 and was limited in practice on Thursday. His status bears monitoring, but if Adeniyi can’t go Green could be elevated for Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Related

Details of Amani Hooker's contract extension with Titans Watch: Titans' Jeffery Simmons was mic'd up in Week 1 Titans' Kyle Philips talks impressive Week 1, says he wasn't reliable enough

List

6 things to know about Titans-Bills Week 2 matchup

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire