Titans sign offensive lineman Geron Christian

The Tennessee Titans are adding more depth to their offensive line ahead of training camp.

According to Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston, the Titans have signed offensive lineman Geron Christian. The news comes from Christian’s agency.

The 27-year-old was originally a third-round pick of Washington in the 2018 NFL draft. He spent three seasons there, two of which overlapped with Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan’s stint.

After being released by the Houston Texans in 2023, Christian again joined Callahan, this time with the Cleveland Browns. He started in nine games and gave up four sacks and 33 pressures in 400 pass-blocking snaps.

Christian has played some snaps at right tackle during his career, but the vast majority of his work has come on the left side. He has 25 starts over his 58 career games in the NFL.

The Titans are set at left tackle but have a competition at right tackle. Christian may end up getting a look there, but chances are he’ll be a depth piece if he makes the cut.

The Titans have concluded their offseason program, so the first chance we’ll get to see Christian will come in training camp. Players will report on July 23 and the first practice will take place on July 24.

