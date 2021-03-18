Titans sign Morgan Cox

The Titans announced the addition of a new long snapper on Thursday.

Morgan Cox has signed a one-year deal with the team. No financial terms were announced.

Cox spent the last 11 seasons with the Ravens, but was told in January that the team would not bring him back for No. 12. Cox appeared in 165 regular season games and 10 playoff contests while with Baltimore. He was named a first-team All-Pro for the 2020 season and made four Pro Bowls during that run.

Punter Brett Kern is set to return for Tennessee, but it is unclear who will be doing the kicking.

The Titans also officially announced the signings of offensive lineman Kendall Lamm, defensive lineman Denico Autry, and tight end Geoff Swaim on Thursday.

