The Titans have a new kicker.

The team signed Michael Badgley to the active roster, placing kicker Sam Ficken on injured reserve Saturday.

Badgley signed with the Titans’ practice squad Friday after Ficken was added to the injury report with a groin injury. The Titans also signed kicker Randy Bullock to the practice squad.

Badgley originally entered the NFL as a college free agent in 2018, signing with the Colts.

In three seasons, Badgley has made 52 of 65 field-goal attempts and 82 of 86 extra points, all while kicking for the Chargers. Badgley has a career-long of 59 yards and is perfect (30-30) on attempts inside 40 yards.

He had a four-year career at the University of Miami (Florida), where he set the school mark for career field goals made.

Bullock has spent time with the Texans (2012-15), Jets (2015), Giants (2016), Steelers (2016), Bengals (2016-2020) and Lions (2021) during his NFL career.

The Titans also announced they elevated tight end MyCole Pruitt and defensive back Bradley McDougald from the practice squad to the game-day roster for Sunday. They downgraded tight end Tommy Hudson to out for the season opener.

Titans sign Michael Badgley after placing Sam Ficken on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk