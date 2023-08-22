Titans sign Michael Badgley, cut both of their other kickers

The winner of the Titans' kicking competition between Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff turned out to be Michael Badgley.

The Titans signed Badgley today and cut both Shudak and Wolff, the two kickers who had been competing in training camp and the preseason.

Badgley was the Lions' kicker last season, and this year he signed with the Commanders, where he lost a training camp competition with Joey Slye.

The Titans' final preseason game is on Friday night, and then they open the regular season against the Saints on September 10. From all appearances, Badgley will be the Titans' kicker going forward.