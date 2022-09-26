The Titans are adding some depth to their defensive line.

Tennessee announced on Monday that the team has signed Mario Edwards off of Jacksonville’s practice squad.

Edwards appeared in 12 games with one start for Chicago last year, recording 2.0 sacks and five QB hits.

A second-round pick in the 2015 draft, Edwards has appeared in games for the Raiders, Giants, Saints, and Bears. He has 16.5 career sacks.

Edwards signed with Jacksonville’s practice squad at the beginning of the month after Chicago released him at the end of training camp.

As a corresponding move, the Titans waived outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka.

Titans sign Mario Edwards off Jaguars’ practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk