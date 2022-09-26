Titans sign DE Mario Edwards Jr. off Jaguars’ practice squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ remarkable luck with injuries has meant the team hasn’t popped up at all on the transactions list in the last few weeks. But the team made an appearance Monday because the Tennessee Titans snagged defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. off the practice squad.

Edwards, 28, was a Florida State standout and a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, but has struggled to make a mark during his professional career.

He was cut by the Oakland Raiders after three seasons and has since had stints with the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears. The Jaguars scooped him up earlier this month after he was released by the Bears at the end of August.

But with the Jaguars’ 53-man roster standing pat through the first three weeks of the season, there was no opportunity for Edwards to climb up to an active role.

Now he’s off to join the Titans, who waived former Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka to make room.

Tennesse was without outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders due to injuries. The team also has defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand and outside linebacker Harold Landry on injured reserve.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire