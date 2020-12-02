Titans sign LB Will Compton to 53-man roster

Linebacker Will Compton is officially back on an active NFL roster after the Tennessee Titans promoted him from the practice squad on Tuesday.

Throughout the season, the linebacker has moved between the active roster and the practice squad, seeing action in a total of seven games with one start. Over those games, he’s recorded 15 tackles.

Compton is currently splitting the responsibility of taking the place of Jayon Brown, who is out for the season with an elbow injury, with David Long Jr.

The duo has done a fine job to this point, with both players recording three tackles in last week’s 45-26 win over the division rival Indianapolis Colts.

This season marks Compton’s eighth in the NFL, and he’s well-traveled, having seen time with the Titans, Redskins and Raiders after going undrafted out of Nebraska.

Compton and the Titans will take on the visiting Cleveland Browns next at noon CT on Sunday in Nissan Stadium.