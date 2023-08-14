Titans sign Kyle Peko, activate Josh Thompson

Defensive lineman Kyle Peko was released by the Raiders on Sunday, but he wasn't out of work for long.

Peko took part in practice with the Titans after signing with the team on Monday. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that defensive tackle Shakel Brown is going on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

It is Peko's second tour of duty in Tennessee. He had 10 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in eight games with the team during the 2021 season. He moved on to play eight games with the Raiders last season.

Peko was joined at practice by defensive back Josh Thompson. Thompson played six games for the team last season and was placed on the non-football injury list to open camp.