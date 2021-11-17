The Titans have made a few moves as they begin preparing to play the Texans on Sunday.

Tennessee has signed defensive lineman Kyle Peko to its 53-man roster off its own practice squad. And the club has designated tight end Tommy Hudson to return from injured reserve.

Peko was elevated for the Titans victory over the Saints last Sunday, playing 34 percent of the club’s defensive snaps. He’s previously appeared in nine games for the Broncos and also four games for the Bills. He spent training camp with the Titans this year.

Hudson has been out with an ankle injury. He’s caught three passes for 31 yards this season, playing in a reserve role for Tennessee. Hudson spent the 2020 season on Tennessee’s practice squad.

The Titans have also signed offensive lineman Bobby Hart and defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe to their practice squad. The club cut both players from its 53-man roster earlier this week.

Titans sign Kyle Peko to 53-man roster, designate Tommy Hudson to return from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk