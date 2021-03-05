Titans re-sign Khari Blasingame

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fullback Khari Blasingame has re-signed with the Titans.

The team announced the move on Friday afternoon. Blasingame was on track to be an exclusive rights free agent, but the two sides agreed on a deal that will keep him in the fold.

Blasingame signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and the Titans signed him off of Minnesota’s practice squad during the regular season. He has appeared in 21 games over the last two seasons.

Blasingame caught eight passes in those appearances and made five tackles on special teams.

Safety Joshua Kalu is the only other Titans player set for exclusive rights free agency. If the Titans tender him, he won’t be able to negotiate with other clubs.

Titans re-sign Khari Blasingame originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Titans agree to terms with FB Khari Blasingame

    Khari Blasingame will be entering his third season in Tennessee.

  • CORRECTION – Sprouts Farmers Market Announces New Stores

    List includes 10 locations in Florida and four featuring a new format Sprouts New Format Exterior Photo courtesy of Sprouts Farmers Market. Sprouts New Format Produce Photo courtesy of Sprouts Farmers Market. PHOENIX, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Friday, March 5th, by Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), please note that in the second paragraph, the quote was referring to the second half of 2021, not 2020. Additionally, in the third paragraph, the Texas location is in Grand Prairie, Texas, not Las Colinas, Texas. The corrected release follows: Sprouts Farmers Market today announced a series of new stores, including four with a new, smaller format in line with previously announced strategy, and one store relocation. The healthy grocer will open approximately 20 stores this year. Sprouts is known for offering a unique farmer’s market experience through an open layout fostering customer engagement, and a curated selection of innovative and responsibly sourced healthy products. “This year, Sprouts will densify its footprint with more stores opening in California, Florida and Texas,” said Dave McGlinchey, Sprouts Chief Format Officer. “We’re excited to introduce our newest format in four stores in the second half of 2021 and plan to feature this format with even more stores next year, when we will be expanding at unit growth of 10% or more.” Among the openings are 10 stores in Florida where the grocer has been growing rapidly since 2018 and currently operates 23 locations. Stores in Dania Beach, Fla., Grand Prairie, Texas, Phoenix, Ariz., and Smyrna, Ga. will introduce Sprouts’ updated, smaller format which averages 25,000 square feet, and one store in Tustin, Calif. will be remodeled this year with the new layout. “Our refreshed format highlights the unique experience Sprouts is known for while emphasizing product innovation, attributes and departments meaningful to our target customers like high-quality meat and seafood, frozen items and plant-based products,” said McGlinchey. “The smaller size is very efficient and keeps produce at the heart of the store while maintaining our familiar open layout that will offer more assortment of products for a treasure hunt shopping experience.” Sprouts will also open two new local produce distribution centers this year, one in Aurora, Colo. in March and another in Orlando, Fla. later in the year. The new centers will drive supply chain efficiencies by positioning stores within 250 miles of the centers. Sprouts currently operates 362 stores in 23 states. Future stores are planned for: Boynton Beach, FLBrandon, FLBuford, GADania Beach, FLDenver, COGarden Grove, CAGrand Prairie, TXHomestead, FLLas Colinas, TXMaricopa, AZMenifee, CAMiami, FLOakland Park, FLOrlando, FLPhoenix, AZ (relocation)Port St. Lucie, FLReno, NVSmyrna, GATampa, FLWest Palm Beach, FL Each new store will bring approximately 110 new career opportunities to the market. Grand opening dates and hiring information for each location will be shared at a later date. For a list of current stores, visit sprouts.com/stores. About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com. Source: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.Phoenix, AZ Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c120400c-92e0-4b46-b77a-4ec2070a41b8 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90cf819c-ea21-46e7-8c72-d6a2236a8f2a CONTACT: Contact: media@sprouts.com, 602-682-1536

  • Biggs: Russell Wilson trade is Bears' priority to find next QB

    Pretty good choice if you ask us.

  • Jim Barnett anxious for more Jordan Poole after humbling Warriors start

    A fantastic, honest assessment from Jim Barnett.

  • Amanda Nunes reigns in a league of her own as UFC's only dual champion

    Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.

  • UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya comes in light for chance to be champ-champ

    Saturday's championship heavy fight card is set now that the UFC 259 weigh-in results are official. All three title fights got the green light on Friday with all six athletes in the championship bouts stepping on the scale within the first 25 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window. While UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz weighed in at 205 pounds on the nose, the top end of the limit, his opponent took a remarkedly different approach. When most fighters get as big as possible and then have a drastic weight cut during fight week, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya didn't follow the norm. He stepped on the scale at 200.5 pounds, pizza box in hand, in his quest to become a two-division champion. The UFC 259 co-main event features double-champ Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. Nunes was first to the scale on Friday, weighing 145 pounds. Anderson was the last title fight athlete to the scale, weighing 144.5 pounds for the title tilt. The third championship bout on the UFC 259 fight card features bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan making the first defense of his belt. He'll square off against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling after both easily made weight. Yan tipped the scale at 135 pounds; Sterling at 134.5 pounds. Askar Askarov misses weight for UFC 259 All but two fighters weighed in during the first 30 minutes of the two-hour window. Askar Askarov and Kennedy Nzechukwu had yet to weigh in with one hour and 30 minutes left. Askarov took to the scale with about an hour left during the weigh-in window. He missed weight by one pound, weighing 127 pounds for his flyweight fight with Joseph Benavidez. If Benavidez's team agrees to the bout, Askarov would likely forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Benavidez to keep the bout intact. Nzechukwu was the final fighter scheduled on the card to the scale, making weight for his bout with just under an hour left during the weigh-in window. Glover Teixeira makes weight as UFC 259 main event back-up Light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira stepped on the scale after Nzechukwu, weighing 204.5 pounds. He will serve as an emergency back-up if anything happens to either of the UFC 259 main event fighters. It's not often that a fighter pulls out after weigh-ins, although it has become a bigger concern during the pandemic, as COVID-19 protocols have forced several fighters out on the day of the event. TRENDING > Dana White says UFC will be first to open up to Texas crowds UFC 259 weigh-in results UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya (200.5 pounds) UFC 259 Main Card (10p ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (205) vs Israel Adesanya (200.5)Co-Main Event - Women’s Featherweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (145) vs Megan Anderson (144.5)Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan (135) vs Aljamain Sterling (134.5)Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (156) vs Drew Dober (156)Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (206) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206) UFC 259 Prelims (8p ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Bantamweight Bout: Dominick Cruz (136) vs Casey Kenney (136)Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (135.5) vs Kyler Phillips (136)Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs Askar Askarov (127)Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5) UFC 259 Early Prelims (5:30p ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs Jordan Espinosa (126)Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs Carlos Ulberg (205)Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady (170.5) vs Jake Matthews (169.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza (116) vs Amanda Lemos (116)Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic (156) vs Aalon Cruz (155)Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Trevin Jones (134.5) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Israel Adesanya comes in light for shot at Jan Blachowicz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook announces his playing career is over after 15 NHL seasons

    After 15 NHL seasons, Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook announced that he is officially hanging up the skates due to injuries.

  • Hawks fire Lloyd Pierce, name Nate McMillan as interim head coach

    The Hawks reportedly hope that assistant coach and Pierce ally Nate McMillan will take on the interim role.

  • Buddy Hield receives warning for egregious flop in Kings-Blazers game

    Try as he may, Buddy Hield couldn't get away with this ridiculous flop against the Trail Blazers.

  • Report: Blake Griffin agrees to buyout with Pistons, becomes unrestricted free agent

    Griffin has reportedly drawn interest from most of the top playoff contenders.

  • 2020-21 Knicks midseason grades for entire team and Tom Thibodeau

    The Knicks enter the midpoint of this 2020-21 NBA season far exceeding expectations, with a record that puts them in playoff contention.

  • Report: Lakers, Clippers, Nets, Warriors, Heat and Trail Blazers interested in Blake Griffin after buyout

    The Blake Griffin sweepstakes are open.

  • Tom Wilson is not concerned about Trent Frederic matching up with Alex Ovechkin

    Trent Frederic got under the skin of Alex Ovechkin on Wednesday, but Tom Wilson is not all that concerned about if Ovechkin can handle Frederic in the rematch (7 p.m., NBC Sports Washington).

  • Washington officially releases Alex Smith after Comeback Player of the Year season

    Alex Smith offered insight last month into his comeback and a lack of support from the team.

  • Browns extend tender offer to exclusive rights free agents Porter Gustin, Stephen Carlson

    3 other ERFAs have yet to get offers from the Browns

  • NBA trade rumors: League execs expect P.J. Tucker to land with this Eastern contender

    The Sixers need to keep improving their East-leading roster, and this would be one way to try and fix a few holes. By Adam Hermann

  • How QB Jared Goff's pending addition will shape Detroit Lions' free agent plans

    The Lions are committed to Goff for at least the 2021 season and are looking to add offensive skill players to complement his strengths

  • Ron Rivera releases statement thanking Alex Smith after release

    Washington made the move to release Alex Smith official on Friday, and Ron Rivera thanked him for his veteran leadership on the team.

  • Dale Jr. takes restored Nova for a drive, gets set for Darlington pace-lap duty

    Dale Earnhardt Jr. took his father’s newly restored Chevrolet Nova racer out for a spin Friday as the black and silver No. 8 rumbled back to life. The sound should be sweet music when the car takes a more public drive in two months, right back at home at Darlington Raceway. Earnhardt indicated Friday that […]

  • NBA All-Star draft: LeBron James picks Giannis Antetokounmpo first, while Jazz stars get taken last

    The two All-Stars on the team with the NBA's best record got taken last.