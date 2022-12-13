The Titans lost quarterback Logan Woodside off their practice squad over the weekend as the Falcons signed him to serve as Desmond Ridder‘s backup Sunday.

That left the Titans with only two quarterbacks.

They added a third with Kevin Hogan returning to Tennessee to backup Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis. Hogan signed with the team’s practice squad, the Titans announced Tuesday.

Hogan spent part of the 2021 season on the team’s practice squad. He appeared in one game in 2021 with the Titans, seeing seven offensive snaps. Tennessee waived Hogan after drafting Willis last spring.

Hogan, who also has spent time with the Chiefs, Browns, Commanders, Broncos and Bengals, has played nine NFL games. He has thrown for 621 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Titans also signed outside linebacker Zach McCloud and offensive guard Jordan Roos to the practice squad. Ross rejoins the team after being waived over the weekend.

Titans sign Kevin Hogan to their practice squad after losing Logan Woodside originally appeared on Pro Football Talk