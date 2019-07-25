Titans sign Kevin Byard to five-year, $70.5 million extension

Charean Williams
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

There is a new highest-paid safety in football, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Kevin Byard has agreed to a five-year, $70.5 million deal with the Titans that includes $31 million in guarantees, per Schefter.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Landon Collins, Tyrann Mathieu and Earl Thomas all signed long-term deals with new teams in the offseason. Collins and Mathieu make $14 million per season and Thomas $13.75 million.

David Mulugheta, who negotiated Byard’s deal, also is the agent for Collins and Thomas.

The Titans made Byard a third-round choice in 2016. He has started 39 games in three seasons and played all 48 games.

Byard made All-Pro and the Pro Bowl in 2017 with 87 tackles, eight interceptions and 16 pass breakups.

Last season, Byard made 90 tackles, eight pass breakups and four interceptions.

What to Read Next