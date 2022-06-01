Titans sign Juwan Green, waive Ryan Izzo

The Titans tweaked their roster on Wednesday afternoon.

The team announced that they have signed wide receiver Juwan Green to the 90-man roster. They waived tight end Ryan Izzo to clear room for Green.

Green was signed by the Falcons after going undrafted out of Albany in 2020. He spent time on their practice squad and on the Lions’ practice squad over the last two seasons without appearing in any regular season action. He had 106 receptions for 1,815 yards and 21 touchdowns in 23 collegiate games.

Izzo played one game for the Titans last year and 18 games for the Patriots over the previous two seasons. He has 19 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown in those appearances.

