Titans sign Justin Murray to 53-man roster, put Mike Brown and Julius Chestnut on IR

The Titans announced a few roster moves on Tuesday.

Offensive lineman Justin Murray has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad while safety Mike Brown and running back Julius Chestnut were placed on injured reserve after getting hurt in last Sunday's loss to the Browns. The Titans still have one open space on their 53-man roster.

Murray signed with the team in August and moved to the practice squad after he was cut at the end of the month. He has been elevated for two of the team's first three games and he's played six special teams snaps.

Brown had one pass defensed in the first three games while Chestnut has seen most of his playing time on special teams.

In addition to those moves, the Titans also announced that they have signed wide receiver Shi Smith and linebacker Otis Reese to the practice squad.