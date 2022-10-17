Titans sign S Josh Thompson off Jaguars practice squad

The Tennessee Titans went digging through the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad for the second time in a month. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Titans are signing Josh Thompson to their 53-man roster from the Jaguars practice squad.

Three weeks ago, the Titans added defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. to their roster off the Jaguars practice squad. In his first two games with Tennessee, Edwards made two tackles and recorded one quarterback hit.

Thompson, 23, joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent earlier this year after playing safety at Texas. He survived the Jaguars’ initial cut down to 53 players, but was later waived before the start of the regular season and was added to the practice squad.

In preseason, Thompson recorded two tackles and one defended pass.

While the Jaguars have already played the Indianapolis Colts twice and the Houston Texans once, matchups against the Titans are still far off on the horizon. The divisional rivals will meet for the first time in Tennessee on Dec. 11 and then in Jacksonville on Jan. 8.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire