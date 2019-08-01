Titans sign Jordan Williams, Chris Nelson

The Titans announced they signed linebacker Jordan Williams and defensive lineman Chris Nelson on Thursday.

They waived linebacker Gimel President and defensive back Jonathan Crawford in corresponding moves.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Williams has spent time with the Jets, Dolphins and Giants. He’s appeared in two career games after initially joining the Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2015 draft.

Williams started all 13 games at the University of Tennessee in 2014, making 27 tackles with four tackles for loss, two sacks and four pass break-ups. Williams played in 44 games in collegiate career, with 21 starts. He made 66 tackles and 6.5 career sacks.

Nelson signed as an undrafted college free agent with the Steelers following this year’s draft.

He played 45 games at the University of Texas, with 29 career starts. He made 109 tackles with 15.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks while adding four quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.