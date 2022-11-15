Titans sign Joe Schobert, Larrell Murchison to 53-man roster

Dealing with several injuries and a game on Thursday this week, the Titans have made a few roster moves.

Tennessee has signed linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison off its practice squad to the active roster.

Schobert has appeared in three games this season, playing a rotational role on defense and a handful of special teams snaps. He’s recorded nine tackles.

Murchison has appeared in Tennessee’s last three games on defense and special teams. He’s recorded one tackle this season.

The Titans also placed cornerback Caleb Farley on injured reserve, as he’s dealing with a back injury.

Tennessee signed linebacker Andre Smith, kicker Josh Lambo, defensive back Greg Mabin, and defensive back Davontae Harris to its practice squad. The Titans released defensive back Shyheim Carter and offensive lineman Eric Smith from the practice squad.

