Titans sign Javian Hawkins

The Titans have some open roster spots due to players landing on the COVID-19 reserve list and they filled one of them with a running back.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that his client Javian Hawkins has agreed to a deal in Tennessee. Hawkins was waived by the Falcons earlier this week as they dropped to an 80-player roster.

Hawkins signed with Atlanta after going undrafted out of Louisville earlier this year. He ran 10 times for 48 yards and caught one pass for two yards in two preseason games with the Falcons.

Derrick Henry, Darrynton Evans, Brian Hill, Khari Blasingame, Mekhi Sargent, and Tory Carter are also on the active roster at running back. Jeremy McNichols is on the COVID-19 reserve list.

