Titans will sign Janoris Jenkins

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Cornerback Janoris Jenkins was released by the Saints last week and he has found a new home for the 2021 season.

Jenkins’ agent Neil Schwartz announced that his client has agreed to terms on a contract with the Titans. Those terms have not been disclosed.

The Jenkins release was part of a major attempt to carve out cap room in New Orleans and the move saved the Saints $7 million in space. He had 55 tackles, three interceptions, and an interception return for a touchdown in 13 games last season.

Jenkins joins the Titans on the same day that they released cornerback Adoree' Jackson and the team parted ways with Malcolm Butler earlier this month. Desmond King and Tye Smith are also set for free agency in a cornerback group that’s going to look a lot different next season.

Titans will sign Janoris Jenkins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

