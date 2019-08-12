Titans sign James Folston, waive/injured Jordan Williams

The Titans signed linebacker James Folston Jr. on Monday, the team announced. They waived linebacker Jordan Williams with an injury designation.

Folston signed with the Cardinals after going undrafted this spring. He played 41 games and started five during his college career at Pittsburgh, where he made 47 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Folston’s father, James, spent eight years in the NFL with the Raiders and Cardinals.

Williams, who played at the University of Tennessee, signed with the Titans earlier this month.

Williams has spent time with the Jets, Dolphins and Giants. He’s appeared in two career games after initially joining the Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2015 draft.