The Titans are bringing tight end Geoff Swaim back for the 2021 season.

John Glennon of Broadway Media reports that Swaim has agreed to a one-year deal with the team. No other terms were reported.

Swaim signed with the Titans last August and appeared in 10 games for the team. He had nine catches for 83 yards and a touchdown while playing one-third of the team’s offensive snaps..

Swaim was one of three Titans tight ends set for unrestricted free agency this offseason. Jonnu Smith has agreed to a deal with the Patriots and it remains to be seen if MyCole Pruitt is back in Tennessee. Anthony Firkser is set to be a restricted free agent and the team will have to tender him before the start of the league year in order to have a chance to match any offers for his services.

Titans re-sign Geoff Swaim originally appeared on Pro Football Talk