The Titans brought in a new tight end on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of Gabe Holmes to their 90-man roster. He takes the space vacated by Donnie Ernsberger, who was waived with an injury designation on Tuesday.

Holmes has bounced around the league since 2015 and his only regular season action consists of 10 games with the Cardinals in 2017 and 2018. He had a brief stint with the Dolphins this summer and has also spent time with the Raiders, Seahawks, Ravens, Colts, and XFL since leaving Purdue.

Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim, Luke Stocker, Tommy Hudson, Jared Pinkney, and Miller Forristall are the other tight ends in Tennessee.

Titans sign Gabe Holmes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk