Titans sign Fred Brown

The Titans drafted a pair of wide receivers over the weekend, but they weren’t done adding to the group.

The team announced the signing of Fred Brown on Tuesday. They said it is a multi-year deal, but no other terms were announced.

Brown was undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2017 and spent time with the Colts and Rams before making his regular season debut with the Broncos in 2019. He had two catches for 21 yards in 13 games that year while also playing regularly on special teams.

He only appeared in one game last season and spent the rest of the year on the practice squad.

The Titans drafted Dez Fitzpatrick and Racey McMath after signing Josh Reynolds as a free agent this offseason. A.J. Brown, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Cameron Batson return from last season.

