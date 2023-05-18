Titans sign former XFL TE Alize Mack

The Tennessee Titans have signed yet another player who took part in a tryout during rookie minicamp over the weekend.

According to his agent, the Titans signed former New Orleans Saints 2019 seventh-round pick and San Antonio Brahmas tight end Alize Mack. The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Mack caught 28 passes for 230 yards and one touchdown in 10 games in the XFL last season. Prior to that, he spent time in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and Saints, but never played a snap in the NFL.

Along with Mack, the Titans also inked receivers Kearis Jackson (Georgia) and Gavin Holmes (Baylor), cornerbacks L.J. Davis (Northern Arizona), Eric Garror (Louisiana) and Armani Marsh (Washington State) and center James Empey (BYU) after rookie minicamp tryouts.

With rookie minicamp in the books, the Titans will turn their attention to organized team activities, which begin on May 22.

