Titans sign former Texans safety A.J. Moore to 1-year contract

The Tennessee Titans have added another former Houston Texans player to their roster.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Titans have signed safety A.J. Moore to a one-year contract.

The former 2018 undrafted free agent from Ole Miss played 55 career games for the Texans, starting in five of them. Moore collected 69 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, 1.0 sack, a pass breakup, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

The 5-11, 202-pound defensive back was predominantly used in a special teams role for the Texans, although he saw playing time on defense. In 2021, Moore 44 defensive snaps compared to 264 special teams snaps.

Moore’s biggest year on defense was in 2020 when he played 356 defensive snaps along with 188 on special teams.

The Texans re-signed safety Terrence Brooks and added former Cleveland Browns safety M.J. Stewart. Justin Reid agreed to a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.