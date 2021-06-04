Titans sign former college wrestler Adam Coon

Josh Alper
·1 min read
When Titans head coach Mike Vrabel played for the Patriots, one of his teammates was guard Stephen Neal and Neal’s path to the NFL may have influenced a move that the Titans made on Friday.

The Titans announced the signing of Adam Coon to their 90-man roster. Like Neal, Coon was a wrestler rather than a football player in college and, like Neal, he will be playing on the offensive line.

Coon was a three-time All-American at the University of Michigan and failed to qualify for the Olympics at a meet last month. He played football in high school before fully dedicating himself to wrestling.

The Titans waived tackle Anthony McKinney with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

