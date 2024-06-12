Titans sign former Browns OT Geron Christian

The Cleveland Browns turned to Geron Christian down the stretch of their season after the season-ending injuries to offensive tackles Jedrick Wills, Dawand Jones, and Jack Conklin. Now, Christian has signed with the Tennessee Titans.

While Christian had his struggles with the Browns, filling in as the starting left tackle, there are not many players or teams who can prepare for their fourth and fifth-string offensive tackles to fill in successfully.

This makes the second Browns offensive tackle from a year ago to land with former Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan and the Titans, joining LeRoy Watson (who was traded for a seventh round pick before the 2024 NFL draft).

Christian faces an uphill battle to make the final 53-man roster with the Titans, who just drafted Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham in the first round. However, the Titans do lack depth along their offensive line, so with a strong camp Christian could pull through.

