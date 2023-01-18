Titans sign ex-Steelers OL John Leglue to futures contract
The Tennessee Titans have added yet another player to their 2023 offseason roster via a futures contract.
The team announced it has signed former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman John Leglue to a futures deal. Leglue is the 13th player signed to such a contract since the Titans’ season ended in Week 18.
An undrafted free agent out of Tulane, Leglue appeared in six games for the Steelers in 2021, starting in five of them. He played all of his snaps at left guard. Leglue spent the 2022 season on Pittsburgh’s practice squad.
Of the 13 players signed to futures deals thus far, 11 of them were on the Titans’ practice squad during the 2022 campaign. Here’s a look at the previous 12 signings:
TE Justin Rigg
DT Curtis Brooks
CB Shyheim Carter
OL Zack Johnson
WR Mason Kinsey
OLB Zach McCloud
TE Thomas Odukoya
OLB Sam Okuayinonu
DL Jayden Peevy
WR Reggie Roberson
OL Andrew Rupcich
K Caleb Shudak
Thankful for the new opportunity🙏🏽 #TitanUp https://t.co/zwkpLjI3nf
— John Leglue (@theJohnLeglue) January 18, 2023
The Titans added a total of 17 players on futures deals in 2022, so more signings are likely to come.
Related
Report: Titans to interview Falcons' Charles London for OC
David Long explains why he wants to return to Titans
Titans' Caleb Farley remains 'extremely optimistic' about future
List
The 86 Titans who played at least one snap in 2022