Titans sign ex-Steelers OL John Leglue to futures contract

The Tennessee Titans have added yet another player to their 2023 offseason roster via a futures contract.

The team announced it has signed former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman John Leglue to a futures deal. Leglue is the 13th player signed to such a contract since the Titans’ season ended in Week 18.

An undrafted free agent out of Tulane, Leglue appeared in six games for the Steelers in 2021, starting in five of them. He played all of his snaps at left guard. Leglue spent the 2022 season on Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

Of the 13 players signed to futures deals thus far, 11 of them were on the Titans’ practice squad during the 2022 campaign. Here’s a look at the previous 12 signings:

TE Justin Rigg

DT Curtis Brooks

CB Shyheim Carter

OL Zack Johnson

WR Mason Kinsey

OLB Zach McCloud

TE Thomas Odukoya

OLB Sam Okuayinonu

DL Jayden Peevy

WR Reggie Roberson

OL Andrew Rupcich

K Caleb Shudak

The Titans added a total of 17 players on futures deals in 2022, so more signings are likely to come.

