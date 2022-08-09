Titans sign Elijah Benton, waive two

The Titans announced their signing of veteran safety Adrian Colbert, which his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, announced earlier Tuesday. They added another safety and waived two defensive backs to make room.

Safety Elijah Benton also signed with the team.

The Titans waived defensive back Kenneth George and waived/injured defensive back Michael Griffin II.

Benton entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cleveland in 2020. He played one game for the Browns as a rookie.

Last year, Benton spent time on the practice squad of the Patriots, Seahawks and Jets.

As a college player at Liberty, Benton totaled 205 tackles, two interceptions, nine passes defensed, one sack and one forced fumble over 44 career games.

