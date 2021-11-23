The Titans are bringing some depth at running back to their 53-man roster.

Tennessee has signed Dontrell Hilliard off its own practice squad, according to agent David Canter.

Hilliard joined the Titans’ practice squad on Oct. 27. He’s been elevated to the gameday roster twice, which meant he had to receive a promotion to the 53-man roster to appear in another game.

Hilliard played 16 special teams snaps for Tennessee in Week Eight against Indianapolis. And then he played the majority of offensive snaps against Houston on Sunday, recording seven carries for 35 yards along with eight receptions for 47 yards. He also averaged 21.7 yards on three kick returns.

Hilliard previously played for the Browns and Texans. He’s appeared in 34 career games and has 378 yards from scrimmage with a pair of touchdowns.

Titans sign Dontrell Hilliard to 53-man roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk