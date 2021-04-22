Titans sign DL Woodrow Hamilton, DB Chris Jones

The Titans announced a pair of previously reported signings on Thursday afternoon and added word of two other additions to their defense.

Defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton and defensive back Chris Jones have signed with the team. They join linebacker B.J. Bello and defensive tackle Bruce Hector in joining the Titans.

Hamilton played two games with the Patriots in 2016 and bounced between the Saints, Panthers, and Giants for the next few years before returning to Carolina for five games last year. He has six tackles and a fumble recovery for his career.

Jones played eight games for the Vikings and one game for the Lions last season. He spent the first two years of his career in Arizona and has 41 tackles in 22 career games.

