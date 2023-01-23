Titans sign DL Tyler Shelvin to futures contract
The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin to a reserve/futures contract, the 14th player inked to such a deal since Tennessee’s season ended in Week 18.
A former 2021 fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals out of LSU, Shelvin has appeared in five games (no starts) over two seasons.
In 2022, the 6-foot-3, 346-pound lineman failed to make the roster out of training camp but was kept on the practice squad before ultimately being released in early December.
The Titans have now signed 14 players to reserve/futures contracts. Here’s a look at the other 13:
OL John Leglue
TE Justin Rigg
DT Curtis Brooks
CB Shyheim Carter
OL Zack Johnson
WR Mason Kinsey
OLB Zach McCloud
TE Thomas Odukoya
OLB Sam Okuayinonu
DL Jayden Peevy
WR Reggie Roberson
OL Andrew Rupcich
K Caleb Shudak
Of the 14 players, 11 of them were on the Titans’ practice squad at the end of the year. Tight end Justin Rigg, offensive lineman John Leglue and Shelvin are the exceptions.
