Titans sign DL Mario Edwards, waive OLB Derrek Tuszka

The Tennessee Titans made two roster moves on Monday, swapping out a pair of defensive players on their 53-man roster.

The team announced it has signed defensive lineman Mario Edwards off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad. To make room, the team waived outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka.

Tuszka was claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this month to provide depth in the wake of the injury to Harold Landry. He started in Week 3 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, tallying two tackles.

A former 2015 second-round pick of the Raiders, Edwards spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears, where he tallied 25 tackles and six sacks over 27 games (one start).

The Titans parting ways with Tuszka hopefully means outside linebacker Bud Dupree is healthy enough to play this week. Dupree missed the Week 3 contest with a hip injury.

Tennessee will have a crucial divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the first of two meetings between the teams in three weeks.

